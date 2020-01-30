Pippa O’Connor reveals she wants to renew wedding vows to mark 10th anniversary with Brian Ormond

The couple celebrate their wedding anniversary in June

Pippa O’Connor reveals she wants to renew wedding vows to mark 10th...

Pippa O’Connor has revealed she wants to renew wedding vows to mark her 10th anniversary with husband Brian Ormond.

The couple, who have two sons, Ollie and Louis will be married 10 years in June.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror about the possibility of renewing her vows she revealed she loves any excuse for a party.

“That would be cool, any excuse for a party and I love a party,” she said.

“I am ten years married in June.”

“I know, child bride, isn’t it mad? I would love to,” she joked.

The businesswoman also revealed that she would love to do TV.

Commenting on The Style Counsellors presented by Suzanne Jackson and Eileen Smith she told the publication that she thinks it’s “great.”

“I just saw snippets online. I think it is great to have someone from an older age group and someone younger as well, it is a great idea.”

When asked about working on TV again she said: “Yes… if I had the time.”

“I am so flat out that I can’t dedicate much time to other things as much as I would like to,” she said.

“But maybe down the line, I would love to do something on TV.”