Picture This share powerful statement about mental health at 2FM Xmas Ball

"Christmas can be a very hard time for some people."

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
Picture: Kinlan Photography.

Picture This performed to a packed house in the 3Arena at the 2FM Xmas Ball last night.

The show was a fundraiser in aid of the ISPCC.

During the band’s headline set, Picture This frontmanRyan Hennessy took a moment to share a powerful reminder to fans about checking in on your loved ones during Christmas.

Ahead of performing their hit song This Christmas, Ryan said:

“This song is about being there for a loved one around Christmas time.”

“Christmas can be a very hard time for some people.”

“Make sure you’re looking after your loved ones when you go home tonight, yeah.”

“Ask them if they’re okay – and if they say yes, ask them are they really okay. Then if they say yes that’s good enough for me,” he finished, before breaking into a performance of the song.

Following the success of last year’s event, which raised almost €500,000, RTÉ 2FM and MCD came together once again to raise funds for the ISPCC.

Picture This, The Script, The RTE Concert Orchestra, Soule and Aimee all performed on the night.

