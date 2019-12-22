Picture This share powerful statement about mental health at 2FM Xmas Ball

Picture This performed to a packed house in the 3Arena at the 2FM Xmas Ball last night.
The show was a fundraiser in aid of the ISPCC.
During the band’s headline set, Picture This frontmanRyan Hennessy took a moment to share a powerful reminder to fans about checking in on your loved ones during Christmas.
This was such a beautiful moment thank you @RTE2fm @picturethis let’s spread love #2fmxmasball pic.twitter.com/S3YaXwLcin
— Vic/Rainbow paradise (@FlickerAway_28) December 22, 2019
Ahead of performing their hit song This Christmas, Ryan said:
“This song is about being there for a loved one around Christmas time.”
“Christmas can be a very hard time for some people.”
“Make sure you’re looking after your loved ones when you go home tonight, yeah.”
“Ask them if they’re okay – and if they say yes, ask them are they really okay. Then if they say yes that’s good enough for me,” he finished, before breaking into a performance of the song.
Following the success of last year’s event, which raised almost €500,000, RTÉ 2FM and MCD came together once again to raise funds for the ISPCC.
Picture This, The Script, The RTE Concert Orchestra, Soule and Aimee all performed on the night.