PICS: Prince William and Kate Middleton pop to local shop during Kildare visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton popped to a local shop during their visit to Kildare today.

After visiting youth mental health charity Jigsaw this morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge drove down to Kildare, where they were met by huge cheers.

The couple visited Savannah House, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, which provides a safe space to support vulnerable young people and families.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Extern. Traffic restrictions in place in Prosperous have now been lifted #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/hypoYKtEFY — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 4, 2020

Operating since 1978, Extern support, house, and advise people who are homeless or facing homelessness, refugees, the Traveller community, people living with an offending past, those living with the impact of suicide, and those dealing with mental health and drug and alcohol issues.

During their visit to Savannah House, the Duke and Duchess were tasked with making vegetable soup with a group of young people.

But before that, the couple casually popped to the local Londis in Prosperous to pick up ingredients to make the soup.

After visiting Kildare, the pair will pay a visit to the Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Centre in Dunsany, County Meath – to meet farmers and hear about pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland.

Then this evening, The Duke and Duchess will attend a reception hosted by the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Dublin.