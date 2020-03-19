Nicky Byrne suggests we plan a parade for front-line workers once COVID-19 is tackled

Nicky Byrne has suggested we plan a parade for front-line workers, which will take place once the coronavirus has been beaten.

The Dancing With The Stars presenter was walking his dog, Chino, in the park while he recorded a candid Instagram video.

In the video, Nicky said he thinks their tireless efforts should be celebrated once COVID-19 is tackled.

“I think when we do have better times, I think we need to have a big parade for all the front-line workers, the doctors, nurses, the scientist, the guards, the army, everybody in the HSE,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta) on Mar 19, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

“I think we need to have a Patrick’s Day for them and to celebrate them all.”

“Keep up the good work. Stay away from each other and wash your hands.”

The Westlife star also commented on the importance of social distancing during this time.

He assured his fans: “If we can keep our distances, maybe we can get through this.”