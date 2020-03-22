Nicky Byrne shares sweet Mother’s Day post – while promoting social distancing

The star shared his love for some special women in his life

Westlife star Nicky Byrne has shared a duo of sweet Mother’s Day posts.

The singer uploaded two tweets, one for wife Georgina and one for his mother Yvonne.

Nicky revealed in his post that he is practicing social distancing, and will not see his mum in person on this special day as per government health advice.

“To my mam, sending all my love and hugs this Mother’s Day from Malahide to Baldoyle through Twitter and Instagram,” he penned to Yvonne.

“You are ‘one in a million.'”

He shared the post alongside an adorable throwback photo of himself and his mother.

He also shared a post to his wife Georgina Ahern. The couple wed in 2003.

“To Mrs B, @GginaAhernByrne…” he began.

“The most amazing incredible Wife and Mom ever! Happy Mommy’s Day love Rocco, Jay,Gia and me!”