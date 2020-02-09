Nicky Byrne reveals how Westlife supported Shane Filan when his mother died

The mother of Westlife star Shane Filan sadly passed away in December of 2019.

Nicky Byrne has revealed that Westlife members – Kian Egan, and Mark Feehily – rallied around Shane after he shared news of his mother’s death.

Nicky and Kian have both lost parents in the past, and drew on their own experiences to help Shane.

Nicky told RSVP: “It was a difficult time for him and you don’t ever know what it is like until you are in that situation yourself.

“Whatever way your parent dies, whether it is a long illness or something more sudden, nothing is easy.”

“Kian and I have had that conversation many times because his dad was sick for the guts of a year whereas my dad dropped dead, he went to work one morning and never came back.”

“In one respect, my dad looked like he was asleep in the coffin but Kian’s dad had been undergoing treatment for quite some time.”

“But in another respect, Kian got to say goodbye and I didn’t.”

“There is no easy way when it comes to death. Shane did look to us a little bit but he has a big family and it was a desperate time for them.”

“They are a strong family and they are doing well.”