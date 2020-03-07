Nicky Byrne hits back at critics after Westlife win RTÉ’s Song Of The Year

Nicky Byrne has hit back at critics, after Westlife’s hit song Hello My Love won the award for RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song of the Year.

The band weren’t there to pick up the award on the night, but Nicky took to Instagram to thank fans for voting.

He said: “Hello everybody, it’s Nicky calling. Happy Friday, happy weekend I hope it’s going well for you.”

“Just a short message to say a massive thank you to everybody who voted Hello My Love as the RTE Choice Prize Song Of The Year.”

“Always nice to win an award but it’s even better and more special to pick up an award like that especially for us having been away for so long. To come back with a song like that is mind-blowing to pick up this award,” he continued.

“So thank you to everybody who voted, thank you to 2fm for supporting the record, to all the radio stations around the country for the support, means so much to us.”

“Must mention the songwriters Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac who really penned an amazing tune. Something that took us all by surprise and really put us back on the map as part of our reunion so thanks to those guys.”

“Sorry we couldn’t be there last night. Louis [Walsh] was in our place I hope he behaved himself and that it all went well and it was a good night.”

View this post on Instagram #HelloMyLove @rte2fm #ChoiceMusicPrize #SongOfTheYear 💫🤟🏻☘️🇮🇪👌 A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta) on Mar 6, 2020 at 11:16am PST

Addressing those who didn’t think Westlife should have won the award, Nicky said: “Also to everybody out there who thinks we shouldn’t have won it or who have been giving us stick online.”

“You’re probably right you probably could have had someone without a belly or a temper, perfect teeth and hair growing where it’s meant to and stuff.

“But it wasn’t to be it was us this time and better luck next year,” he joked.