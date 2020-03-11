Niall Horan rules out One Direction reunion as he opens up about friendship with Zayn Malik

“Maybe one day we can reconvene at some point"

Niall Horan has ruled out a One Direction reunion in the near future.

The Irish star explained that former bandmate Zayn Malik has severed all ties with the band, making the possibility of a reunion difficult.

“He’s quite a hard fella to keep in touch with,” Niall explained to The Sun.

“He’d probably tell you that himself, to be fair. I don’t particularly talk to him a lot,” he revealed.

“I mean, if he’s got something coming out or something I will text him.”

“He might not reply but I’ll give him a shout, but I don’t know…”

“After the band, he left for his reasons and then he never really spoke to us much afterwards. I’ve got no bad blood with him at all but some things have a lifespan.

“Maybe one day we can reconvene at some point, but not right now.”

Niall is currently taking over the Late Late Show with James Corden to promote his new album Heartbreak Weather which is due for release on Friday.