Niall Horan reveals he wants to go for a drink with THIS Hollywood star

We think they'd get on brilliantly!

Clodagh Meaney
Niall Horan has revealed that he would “love” to go for a drink with actor Brad Pitt.

The 26-year-old Westmeath native took to Twitter to reveal his desire to have a pint with the Hollywood actor.

“I’d love to go for a pint with Brad Pitt,” he tweeted as the actor picked up an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Brad nabbed the statue, his first for his acting abilities.

He won an Oscar back in 2014 for his role working on 12 Years a Slave.

Fans were quick to back the singer’s request with some sharing photos of the pair edited together enjoying a drink.

Niall recently announced that his second album Heartbreak Weather will be released on March 13th.

