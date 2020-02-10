Niall Horan reveals he wants to go for a drink with THIS Hollywood star

Niall Horan has revealed that he would “love” to go for a drink with actor Brad Pitt.
The 26-year-old Westmeath native took to Twitter to reveal his desire to have a pint with the Hollywood actor.
“I’d love to go for a pint with Brad Pitt,” he tweeted as the actor picked up an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
I’d love to go for a pint with Brad Pitt 🍺
Brad nabbed the statue, his first for his acting abilities.
He won an Oscar back in 2014 for his role working on 12 Years a Slave.
Fans were quick to back the singer’s request with some sharing photos of the pair edited together enjoying a drink.
So you are telling me this did not happen? pic.twitter.com/d5SmT3MNKI
Hi Niall, did you enjoyed your beer with Brad Pitt? #NoJudgement pic.twitter.com/TWoeoVXjUw
Niall recently announced that his second album Heartbreak Weather will be released on March 13th.