Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly gives update on her Coronavirus diagnosis

Newstalk presenter Dr. Ciara Kelly has given an update on her Coronavirus diagnosis.

The radio host revealed to listeners on Wednesday that she was broadcasting live from her hot press – because she had tested positive for COVID-19.

On the show the presenter told how she had a “sore throat” and is “never really sick”, so she knew something was wrong.

Giving an update hours later, Ciara described the virus as feeling like a bad flu.

Thank u all guys for the ♥️♥️♥️ it has really helped x pic.twitter.com/xwnihdT6lJ — Ciara Kelly (@ciarakellydoc) March 18, 2020

“Day 5 of the Coronavirus,” she told her followers via Twitter.

“I’m genuinely grateful to you all for being so nice and it means something, the support. I had no idea that this was coming and that I would be hit early on with it.”

The broadcaster explained that she will continue to do her show from her hot press.

“I will stay on-air as I’ve said and I will continue to do that as long as I can,” she said.

She also told followers what it has been like having the disease so far.

“It’s like having a bad dose,” she explained. “I know some people will obviously be worse and some people will be without symptoms but I have what feels like a lousy flu,” she added.

“I will get through it, I will come out the other side of it and I will be fine I have no doubt,” she added.

To help you through this strange time, this week Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation.

Plus we have an exclusive interview with new Dancing With The Stars winner Lottie Ryan, and we’re bringing you all the HAPPY news stories this week, so we have can focus on some positivity.

The Gosscast is available on usual podcast channels:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: