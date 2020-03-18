Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly broadcasts from her hot press – announces she has COVID-19

Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly broadcasts from her hot press – announces she has...

Newstalk host Dr Ciara Kelly has revealed she has COVID-19.

The radio presenter announced the news to listeners today on the station, saying she was broadcasting live from her hot press as she self-isolates.

The Lunchtime host revealed that she had symptoms for Coronavirus and got tested, and has now tested positive for the disease.

During National Emergency u have to put everyone to work! Coming to u live frm the hotpress at 12 – where I’ll be making an announcement….@NewstalkFM @LunchtimeLiveNT pic.twitter.com/odzF4M6M7K — Ciara Kelly (@ciarakellydoc) March 18, 2020

Taking to Twitter the broadcaster said she would be making an announcement live on air at midday, showing a homemade ‘On Air’ sign for her hot press.

The Doctor then revealed she hadn’t been feeling well and had a “sore throat”, after calling the HSE someone was sent to her house in full “protective gear” and tested her.

“I haven’t seen anyone outside of my family since I got the symptoms,” she explained.

“I am resolute that we will all get through this. We will get through it together and we are going to rise on the other side of this. I know that,” she told her listeners.

Ciara explained that she never normally gets sick, so she knew something was wrong.

For all the latest updates on Coronavirus, please go to HSE.ie.