Nadine Coyle reveals undercover investigation into botched lip fillers

And revealed that a doctor offered her plastic surgery ahead of her music career taking off

Girls Aloud and I’m A Celebrity star Nadine Coyle has revealed that she worked on an undercover investigation into poor lip filler practices.

The star explained that before her music career took off, a doctor offered to “rearrange her whole face” with various procedures.

While Nadine says she did not bend to the pressure of plastic surgery, she explained that she understood why the aesthetic adaptions have become so popular, as people attempt to mimic features which are prominent on social media and TV.

In a clip shared to IGTV, Nadine showed that there are few limits to procuring fillers, as the industry is not highly regulated.

“This is happening as we speak. I have done an investigation piece for @bbctheoneshow & here is what we found out,” she penned.

“Take care of yourselves little ones!!”

In the investigation, Nadine monitored 15-year-old actress Zoe as she attempted to get lip filler appointments.

She revealed that of 15 clinics online, all 15 replied offering a filler appointment.

In person, Zoe found a number of clinics who would inject her with filler despite knowing she was 15, while others simply did not ask her age.

“With lip fillers becoming so normalised in today’s social media obsessed world, I hope by the time my daughter reaches her teens that more will be done to protect young people from these types of procedures,” Nadine said in the clip.