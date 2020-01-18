The couple called it quits in 2019 after 11 years together

Nadine Coyle reveals the reason behind her split from Jason Bell

Nadine Coyle has revealed the reason behind her split from Jason Bell.

The couple, who share a daughter named Anaiya, called it quits in 2019 after 11 years together.

Opening up about their split for the first time, Nadine said there was no major scandal behind their breakup.

She told The Sun: “I think it came naturally, to be honest. It can come to a situation where you’re almost (just) really, really good friends, so that can change the dynamic of a relationship.”

“Jason and I are very, very close in that way. We’re more friends than in a romantic sense.”

“He was in our house for Christmas. We still take Anaiya out, we have dinners. She’s always the main priority.”

The former Girls Aloud star is set to release a new song called All That I Know at the end of this month, which is about yearning for a partner.

Despite the emotion behind the song, Nadine has insisted it wasn’t inspired by Jason.

“It’s not that, although I adore Jason. He’s great and he’s Anaiya’s daddy. He’s brilliant. But yes, you always take references from your own life,” she said.

“Obviously Jason and I spent a long time together but we are very, very close. I wouldn’t get a chance to miss Jason!”

“I see him, like, three times a day. We’re very close. Jason lives very nearby. Incredibly nearby.”