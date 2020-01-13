Muireann O’Connell shares new snaps from inside Grainne Seoige’s wedding

"To say it was the craic is an understatement."

Muireann O’Connell has shared a series of new snaps from inside Grainne Seoige’s wedding.

The TV and radio presenter gave an intimate look at her pal’s big day on her Instagram feed, writing:

“I went to my buddy’s @gracediamonds_ire wedding to her fabulous husband Leon over Christmas and to say it was the craic is an understatement.”

Muireann uploaded a behind-the-scenes look at Grainne’s big day.

She shared a sweet snap of Grainne having her wedding day makeup topped up by TV presenter Maura Derrane.

In a second snap, the stunning bride poses alongside her pals Muireann, Maura and Cant Cope, Won’t Cope creator Stefanie Preissner.

In a third snap, Muireann shared a gorgeous portrait of the new couple, as they posed while preparing to cut the wedding cake.

Grainne’s lavish winter wedding took place at Cliff at Lyons in Co. Kildare.

She wore a stunning custom dress from Irish designer Don O’Neill, and the ceremony incorporated aspects from Irish culture and Afrikaans culture, paying homage to her and husband Leon Jordaan’s heritage.