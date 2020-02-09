Mrs Brown’s Boys star Eilish O’Carroll reveals what it was like filming with Caitlyn Jenner

"She is one of the most humble, honest, courageous, inspirational women I have met in my life."

Mrs Browns Boys star Eilish O’Carroll has revealed that it was “inspirational” to work with Caitlyn Jenner.

Last week, Caitlyn took to Instagram to reveal that she is making a cameo appearance on the hit Irish comedy show.

Eilish explained that she was “really lovely” and it was a pleasure to meet the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Eilish told Ray D’Arcy on RTE Radio One: “I was so shocked.”

“I wasn’t expecting to meet her and I wasn’t expecting her to be on the show cause we don’t get told who will be on the show.”

Eilish said that she and Caitlyn had a “lovely chat” before the filming began.

“She arrived in the building and then we met her and I had an opportunity to have a really lovely chat with her before she went on set.”

“I don’t really have much to do with any of the guests that come on the set.”

“But she is one of the most humble, honest, courageous, inspirational women I have met in my life.”