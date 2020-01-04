MMA coach John Kavanagh offers to train 13-year-old Irish boy who was attacked by gang

The boy and his friends had gone to the cinema for the first time without their parents

Top MMA coach John Kavanagh has reached out to a 13-year-old boy who was viciously attacked by a gang.

The Meath teenager had gone to the cinema in Liffey Valley for the first time without his parents, when he was attacked along with his friends.

Dublin Live reports that Jody Campion was attacked by a gang aged between 16-17-years-old and that the horrible ordeal was all filmed by the attackers.

After seeing the shocking story online, John reached out to contact Jody.

If anyone knows the kid and he’s up for some training please connect us 🙏🏼 https://t.co/3IPQ86k9qh — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 4, 2020

Got in touch with his sister. Wheels in motion, thanks 👍🏼 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 4, 2020

Although John is currently in Las Vegas training Conor McGregor for his UFC fight against Donald Cerrone on January 18th, he still managed to get in touch with Jody’s sister – and has offered to train him.