Michelle Regazolli unveils STUNNING palette for her debut makeup collection

Michelle Regazolli has officially launched her debut palette – and it looks amazing!
The mum-of-two has created her very own beauty range, Mrs Glam, and she has shared the first glimpse of her first product; The Showstopper Palette.
Taking to Instagram Michelle unveiled the very glamorous face and eyeshadow palette, which goes on pre-sale this Thursday on www.mrsglam.com.
Unveiling the palette, the celebrity makeup artist’s official brand page wrote:
“Create the most beautiful version of you with these stunning 29 shades that make up the perfect complete face palette, bringing you from everyday wear through to ultimate glam!”
View this post on Instagram
Mrs Glam proudly presents…⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ THE SHOWSTOPPER PALETTE ✨⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Create the most beautiful version of you with these stunning 29 shades that make up the perfect complete face palette, bringing you from everyday wear through to ultimate glam!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ EYES 🌟 10 gorgeous mattes, 9 luxe shimmers, 3 dazzling glitters, 2 marble colour shift shadows, 1 cream shadow.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ FACE 🌟 2 unique blushers, 1 show stopping highlight & 1 universal sculpting powder.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Showstopper Palette can be used by makeup artists and makeup lovers alike to create endless eye looks and can be even used on the brows with its carefully chosen brow shades. The stunning blushers, highlight and golden sculpting powder are the perfect finishing touches for any look. ✨⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To celebrate the reveal of the palette, we’re giving YOU the chance to be one of FIVE lucky winners of the Showstopper! 🤩 all you have to do is follow @mrsglambymichelle like this post & tag 3 friends you think would love to get their hands on it 😉⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And don’t forget, you have to be signed up on www.mrsglam.com to receive the exclusive pre sale link this Thursday 🌟⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #MrsGlam #ShowstopperPalette #2DAYS
