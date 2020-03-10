Michelle Regazolli unveils STUNNING palette for her debut makeup collection

This will fly off the shelves!

Michelle Regazolli has officially launched her debut palette – and it looks amazing!

The mum-of-two has created her very own beauty range, Mrs Glam, and she has shared the first glimpse of her first product; The Showstopper Palette.

Taking to Instagram Michelle unveiled the very glamorous face and eyeshadow palette, which goes on pre-sale this Thursday on www.mrsglam.com.

Unveiling the palette, the celebrity makeup artist’s official brand page wrote:

“Create the most beautiful version of you with these stunning 29 shades that make up the perfect complete face palette, bringing you from everyday wear through to ultimate glam!”



“The Showstopper Palette can be used by makeup artists and makeup lovers alike to create endless eye looks and can be even used on the brows with its carefully chosen brow shades.

“The stunning blushers, highlight and golden sculpting powder are the perfect finishing touches for any look,” the post added.