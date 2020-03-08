Home Beauty Michelle Regazolli finally reveals details of new palette

Michelle Regazolli finally reveals details of new palette

The makeup guru is bringing out her first collection

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography

Michelle Regazolli has finally revealed details of her debut makeup collection.

The celebrity makeup artist is set to release her first palette, with presale starting this Thursday.

The mum-of-two has kept details under wraps for months, but on Sunday shared a photo from her promo shoot for her new brand Mrs Glam.

Well lads there was no better day to start my @mrsglambymichelle journey then today #InternationalWomensDay I’d like to wish every female ploughing their way through life wether they are busting their asses working, rearing kids, studying whatever the case may be, a very happy international women’s day, Lord knows it’s tough being a woman but that’s why we are so strong 💪🏽😉 This coming Thursday the pre sale of my palette officially starts, For all those registered for presale you will get a special link to buy the palette ahead of official launch. So make sure you Register on: WWW.MRSGLAM.COM now!! I’m so excited and thank you for your continued support, Lv #MrsMakeup 💋 #MrsLoves #Workers #MrsGlam #Vibes #MrsBride 💋💋 @bperfectbrendan yup ya boya

“I’d like to wish every female ploughing their way through life wether they are busting their asses working, rearing kids, studying whatever the case may be, a very happy international women’s day,” she wrote.

“Lord knows it’s tough being a woman but that’s why we are so strong 💪🏽😉
This coming Thursday the pre sale of my palette officially starts.

“For all those registered for presale you will get a special link to buy the palette ahead of official launch. So make sure you Register on: WWW.MRSGLAM.COM now!!”

“I’m so excited and thank you for your continued support,” she added.

