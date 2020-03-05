Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander make surprise appearance at Dublin premiere

There was a star-studded red carpet for Barry Keoghan's new film

Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander made a surprise appearance at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

The Kerry actor and his Oscar-winning wife walked the red carpet for the Dublin premiere of Calm With Horses.

The couple were all smiles as they posed for photographers before heading in to see the movie.

The new movie has a top-level cast, including Dublin actor Barry Keoghan.

The star, who has worked with Colin Farrel to Angelina Jolie, was joined on the red carpet by his long-time love Shona Guerin.

Other stars who walked the red carpet included Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, Liam Cunningham and Aidan Gillen.

Actor Aidan Gillen and wife Camille

Barry Keoghan and girlfriend Shona Guerin

In darkest rural Ireland, ex-boxer Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong has become the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family, whilst also trying to be a good father to his autistic five-year-old son, Jack. Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are truly tested when he is asked to kill for the first time.

