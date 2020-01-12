Meath twins Aoife and Katie Lynch open up about working with Meghan Trainor

"We're so proud of ourselves"

Meath twins Aoife and Katie Lynch open up about working with Meghan...

Meath twins Aoife and Katie Lynch wowed viewers last night during their appearance on The Voice.

The 17-year-old sisters showcased their strong individual vocals as well as their spot-on harmonies in a rendition of Abba’s Chiquitita for judges Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.I.Am and Meghan Trainor.

The teenage duo got through to the next round thanks to their talents, after being chosen by Dear Future Husband powerhouse Meghan Trainor.

Opening up about their success, Aoife told Goss.ie: “We’re absolutely thrilled, we’re so excited.”

“It’s been such an amazing experience and we’re just so happy we can continue on with it and keep going.”

Katie added: “We’re so proud of ourselves as well, and our family is so proud of us. It’s just crazy that we’re going to be on TV with people watching us.”

Discussing the opportunity to work with US pop sensation Meghan Trainor, the girls said:

“We’re so happy to be part of team Meghan as well.”

“She is so iconic and the fact that she liked what she heard from us and turned around for us, it was such an amazing feeling… so surreal!”

Reflecting on the feeling they had the moment her chair turned around, the twins described being able to give their full focus to their vocals once they knew they had piqued a judges interest.

“We both just looked at each other and thought ‘we’ve got this!'” We enjoyed it from then on.”

“It was quite early on in the song that she turned so then we were able to relax and enjoy the song.”

The pro buskers are also doing a gig in Dublin’s Whelans pub on February 18th, in aid of The Irish Cancer Society, as special guests of Martin McDonnell.