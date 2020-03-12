MCD confirm plans to reschedule all upcoming gigs in Ireland

MCD Productions have confirmed plans to reschedule all upcoming gigs in Ireland.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Ireland.

He also advised that indoor gatherings of 100 people, and outdoor gatherings of 500 people, should be cancelled until at least March 29.

In a statement on their website, MCD said: “Covid-19 Government Directive issued to cancel all public events until Sunday 29th March of a capacity of 100 people and over.”

“Following today’s (12th March 2020) Irish Government directive to cancel all events of over 100 capacity (indoor) and 500 capacity (outdoor) due to take place between now and 29th March MCD Productions has now postponed all affected shows.”

“MCD Productions is currently working with artists and venues to reschedule all dates. Original tickets purchased for all affected events will remain valid for rescheduled dates which will be notified to patrons on confirmation.”

“MCD Productions wish to thank all our customers and staff for their continued co-operation and understanding during this unprecedented time in the interests of health and welfare of all.

“For updates please visit www.MCD.ie.”