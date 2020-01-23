Maura Higgins TRASHES Joe Swash’s Dancing on Ice dressing room

"It looks like it's been burgled"

Maura Higgins and Dancing on Ice partner Alexander Demetrious have gotten up to some major mischief on the set of the show.

Taking over the DOI Instagram stories, the duo decided to trash the dressing room of fellow contestant Joe Swash in a hilarious prank.

Joe left the key of his dressing room on set, with Maura swiping it to show fans his inner sanctum.

Sneaking into the trailer, the pair made a hug mess, tipping furniture upside down and doodling on documents.

Maura can be heard giggling as Alexander lifts Joe’s couch to flip it upside down.

“The poor man is going to walk into his dressing room and it looks like it’s been burgled,” Maura laughs.

However, they don’t get away with their prank for long.

Joe comes to find them and is less than impressed with the prank.

In a bid to get revenge on Maura, Joe takes her handbag and empties it on the floor.