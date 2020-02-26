Maura Higgins shares sneak peek at her upcoming makeup line

"This has seriously taken me forever..."

Maura Higgins has shared a sneak peek at her upcoming makeup line with fans.

The collection has been hotly anticipated, after the star became known for her makeup looks during her time on Love Island.

The Longford lass was particularly complimented on her lipgloss choices on the show, which at the time was revealed to be from SOSU by Suzanne Jackson.

Maura is a regular wearer of the brand’s lip products, but is now making her own collection. It is not known if she will launch her own cosmetics brand independently, or is working on the line in collaboration with a beauty brand.

Taking to her Instagram story, Maura revealed that lipglosses are a key part of the collection.

Sharing a snap of her arm covered in swatches, Maura wrote:”This has seriously taken me forever but the development of this project has to be perfect for you guys.”

The swatches show a selection of lip gloss colours in tans, nudes and peach hues, in both sparkly and high shine finishes.

In a second video, Maura shared a hand swatch of a blinding gold highlighter – revealing that her collection will include more than just lip products.

Maura previously told her followers that she is extremely “fussy” when it comes to getting her makeup line right.

“I’ve had a bit of a stumble with it all kind of because I think I’m just so f***ing fussy, I’m so fussy,” she said back in November.

“I just want it to be perfect….I’m working hard on it, along with other stuff.”