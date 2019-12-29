Maura Higgins shares injury update as she gets back to Dancing On Ice training

The star sustained an injury earlier this month

Maura Higgins shares injury update as she gets back to Dancing On...

Maura Higgins has shared an update about her health as she prepares to return to formal training for Dancing On Ice.

Maura became injured during her training, reporting on December 17th that she believed she had damaged several of her ribs.

Taking to social media at the time, she told her fans: “I think I’ve broken my ribs and I’m being deadly serious.”

The injury required her to take a break from her exhausting training schedule.

However, she is now back to it and says she is feeling “better.”

“So happy to get back on the ice,” she said.

“My ribs are feeling so much better.”

Maura has mere days to catch up on her training, as the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice is set to air on January 5th of 2020.

