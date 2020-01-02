Maura Higgins says she was ‘struggling to keep a roof over her head’ before Love Island success

Maura Higgins says she was ‘struggling to keep a roof over her...

Maura Higgins has admitted she was “struggling to keep a rough over her head” this time last year.

The Longford model went from a relatively unknown ring girl to one of the most famous TV stars of 2019 – thanks to her long stint on Love Island.

Since leaving the villa Maura has signed lucrative deals with Boohoo.com, Ann Summers and just started on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Taking to Instagram Maura said she is feeling more grateful than ever before.

“I honestly can’t put into words how incredible my 2019 has been, to think this time last year I was so unhappy and struggling to keep a roof over my head,” she wrote.

“You can achieve anything you put your mind too!! a lot of you would have looked at my social media and thought wow “she has an incredible life” to all of the young girls reading this, please remember Instagram is NOT real life!

“We can all filter, photoshop, edit etc (guilty🙋🏻‍♀️) but we never know what is actually going on in a person’s life, so for 2020 please remember to be kind❤️I am so incredibly grateful for all of the support I have been given in the last few months…2020 is going to be even bigger 🙊 I love you all🖤.”