Maura Higgins reunites with beau Curtis Pritchard after spending New Year’s eve apart

The pair are making up for lost time

Maura Higgins has reunited with her beau Curtis Pritchard after the pair appeared to spend New Year’s eve apart.

Curtis shared a video of himself partying with friends at midnight while Maura remained quite after only posting a video of herself playing with a filter earlier in the day.

Now it seems as though the pair have reunited as Maura shared a steamy snap of the pair sharing a bath.

“Happy New Year,” she captioned the Instagram story showing herself toasting to 2020 with a glass of red wine in a bubble bath with her boyfriend.

Even if the pair didn’t share a midnight kiss, it looks as though they are more than making up for it.

Maura is set to return to our TV screens this Sunday as she competes on ITV show Dancing on Ice.

Her hectic training schedule has meant that the pair have not been able to spend much time with each other over the festive season.

Curtis told television presenter Lorraine Kelly that their schedules have meant the pair haven’t spent much time together recently.

“We haven’t had time to spend with everyone and Maura. I haven’t seen Maura in a little bit,” he said.

“We’re lucky because we have mobile phones so we can stay in contact so easily but it is a shame.”

Maura returned home to Ireland for the festive season after she was forced to briefly stop training for the upcoming dance show due to an injury, she has however fully recovered and returned to the ice.

Curtis remained at home in the UK as he had a series of appearances in pantomime over the festive period.