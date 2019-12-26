Maura Higgins remembers her late friend over Christmas – two years after their death

Maura Higgins remembers her late friend over Christmas – two years after...

Maura Higgins has taken the time to remember her late friend, Andrew Rowan, who sadly passed away two years ago.

The Love Island star is spending Christmas in Co. Longford with her family, and has no doubt been missing her best friend since returning home.

Taking to Instagram today, the Irish beauty shared a scrapbook with photos of her and Andrew inside, alongside a white dove emoji.

Back in July 2017, Maura’s best pal was killed at the age of 26, after his motorbike collided with three cars in Athlone, County Westmeath.

During a previous interview with the Longford Leader, Maura’s mother Sharon said: “That was a very, very tough year for Maura. She really took that hard.”

“She reckons he’s always going to be her angel. The last thing she did before she left for Love Island was visit Andrew’s grave to speak to him.”

Sharon also said Andrew always encouraged Maura to pursue modelling, and pushed her to apply for a job with Monster Energy.

“She never thought she’d get it. He said ‘of course you will, you’re dynamite, they will love you.’ And it was a huge loss when he was killed. He was part of the family and we all loved him.”