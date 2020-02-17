"I really did want to stay"

Maura Higgins has been ELIMINATED from Dancing On Ice

Maura Higgins has become the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice.

Maura cried as it was revealed that she would not be progressing in the competition.

“I really did want to stay,” she said.

“What can you say? I did have a few stumbles there, I couldn’t get my balance at one stage. I feel OK.”

Her skating partner Alexander Demetriou sang her praises as they were eliminated, saying:

“This girl is one of the greatest women I’ve ever met. She’s genuine, she’s everything.”

The Irish star and Alexander ended up in the dance-off with Libby Clegg and her skating partner Mark Hanretty.

The decision ultimately came down to head judge Christopher Dean, who decided to save Libby and Mark