Maura Higgins faces legal row over her upcoming television show

It has been revealed that Maura Higgins was forced to change the name of her upcoming reality TV segment following a legal row.

The Love Island beauty has been busy filming for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice, working on a beauty collection and filming with ITV.

The star was reportedly due to take on a series of unknown challenges for a prospective ITV2 show that she wanted to call “Maura the Explorer.”

However, according to The Sun, the creators of animated kids’ show Dora The Explorer weren’t happy about it.

A TV source said: “It was a blow for bosses, who want to keep her on TV at any cost.”

The concept for the stand-alone show has reportedly been shelved for the time being.

Maura has been busy with her Dancing on Ice training schedule, and her boyfriend Curtis Pritchard revealed that the pair are struggling to spend enough time together.

However, ahead of DOI launching on January 5th, Maura and Curtis shared a raunchy snap of them enjoying a bath together.

