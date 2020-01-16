Lucy Kennedy reveals why she’s cut back on drinking alcohol

Lucy Kennedy has revealed why she’s cut back on drinking alcohol.

The TV presenter admitted she can’t cope with hangovers anymore, and said indulging in red wine makes her feel “very bloated”.

“I’m not a boozy bird, I will drink at the weekends but generally I would reduce or stop drinking wine for a few days,” she told Dublin Live.

“I find red wine makes me very bloated, I don’t know what it is, I give it up for a few days at a time to be healthy for a while.”

The star also cited her busy family and work lifestyle for cutting back.

“I find I can’t focus hungover, I don’t know whether it’s age or whether it’s because I have 86 children but I just find it really hard to cope with a hangover, I can’t do it anymore,” she joked.

“Before kids I could go out every night and not a problem, those were the days but I’m just not productive the next day and I like to get up and at it.”