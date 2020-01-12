Love Island’s Yewande Biala open to finding love on Dancing With The Stars

"I am not closing anything off"

Love Island’s Yewande Biala open to finding love on Dancing With The...

Yewande Biala has revealed that she is open to finding love on Dancing With the Stars.

The Love Ilsander recently split from George Rains after a short romance.

She told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “Yeah I am single actually, very single.”

Touching on finding love on DWTS, she said:

“I mean, I am not closing anything off but I am not actively looking because it is not a love show but I am not closing anything off.”

The star also detailed her split from George, after they met up a few times.

She said: “We went on a couple of dates it was nothing serious, we weren’t like seriously dating or anything.”

“We were just having a bit of craic and going on a few dates. It just didn’t work out we just wanted different things so it just kinda died down.”

Yewande is set to perform on tonight DWTS show, which kicks off at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.