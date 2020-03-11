Lottie Ryan ‘touched’ by fan mail after making it to the Dancing With the Stars semi-final

"I have a pile of fan mail on my desk"

Lottie Ryan ‘touched’ by fan mail after making it to the Dancing...

Lottie Ryan has revealed that she has received a huge amount of fan mail after making it into the semi-final of Dancing With the Stars.

The RTE reporter told Jennifer Zamparelli on Wednesday that she was overwhelmed with well wishers.

“I have a pile of fan mail on my desk and genuinely I am touched, I really really am.”

“It’s really nice.”

Joking that much of her fan mail is from children who are inspired by her dance success she said:

“I think they all think I’m Dora still from the the other week,” she laughed.

It was movie week on DWTS last month, and Lottie decided to dance to the theme tune from Dora The Explorer and The City of Lost Gold.

“Some of the letters have given me three tens so I think that’s the only way I’m going to get three tens.”

“I’m still waiting for those three tens but the kids have given them to me so that’s all that matters,” she said.