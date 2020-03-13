Lottie Ryan reveals how she’ll honour late dad Gerry if she makes it to DWTS final

Lottie Ryan has revealed how she will honour her late father Gerry, if she makes it to the final of Dancing With The Stars.

If the 33-year-old makes it through the semi-final this Sunday, the radio presenter will wear her dad’s tie pin for good luck in the final next weekend.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Lottie said: “If there is an afterlife, and Dad is up there, this is the time I need him to help me.”

“Dad’s tie pin could be a lucky thing to wear because I need all the luck I can get.”

The DWTS final will take place just weeks before the tenth anniversary of Gerry’s death.

Gerry, who was best known for hosting his own breakfast show on RTÉ 2fm, died suddenly on April 30th, 2010, at the age of 53.

Lottie and her family were supposed to go to Italy to mark the 10th anniversary of his death, but they had to cancel their trip due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The RTÉ star told the Sunday Independent: “It is disappointing because it would have been really nice, because it would have brought back so many lovely memories.”

“But look, the most important thing is that we are still together as a family; it just would have been a nice way for us to be together and a nice place with good memories for us.”

“It is what it is, and we will find something else to do and life goes on.”