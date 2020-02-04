Lottie Ryan reveals her family have given the green light to Gerry Ryan documentary

Lottie Ryan reveals her family have given the green light to Gerry...

Lottie Ryan has revealed that her family have given their blessing to a potential documentary about the life of her late father.

The RTE 2fm DJ passed away suddenly back in 2010 aged 53.

The film will pay homage to his life ten year after his tragic death.

Lottie told the Independent.ie: “I know that RTÉ is making a documentary for the 10-year anniversary and I’m really excited to see it.”

“I know that people like Dave Fanning and lots of his friends and people who would be very, very close to family are taking part in it. It’s nice of them to mark it.”

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years, it’s a bit mind-blowing to think that it’s been that long, it’s bizarre.”

Despite Lottie’s vocal support for the documentary, the Ryan family will not be partaking in interviews for the film.

“We are fully behind it and very excited to see what they will produce.”

“I think it’s difficult for our family as well but it’s nice to allow his friends and colleagues to do it.”

“We will mark the anniversary in our own way. But we will definitely be watching it when it comes out.”