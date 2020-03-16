Lottie Ryan opens up about feeling ‘lost’ after Dancing With the Stars win

Lottie Ryan opens up about feeling ‘lost’ after Dancing With the Stars...

Lottie Ryan has opened up about moving on from her stint on Dancing With the Stars.

The 2FM entertainment reporter explained that she already feels “lost” without the show, after winning the glitter ball trophy in last night’s premature final episode.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli this morning, the dancing star revealed that she is “mourning” the end of the show.

“I’m not glad it’s over at all” she said.

“I haven’t thought about what I’m going to do because I feel like I’m just not mentally prepared to let go of it.”

“I think I’m going to be a little bit lost. I think I’ll find it quite difficult letting go of the show.”

“I found performing incredibly addictive. I love it so much.”

“It made me so happy – I kind of shocked myself at how much I enjoyed it – so I don’t think I can’t have that in my life now, and I don’t know how to make it part of my life, so I need to have a good old think about how I can incorporate it in.”

Lottie also revealed that she plans to rest after the show, and enjoy her win with a selection of friends and family.