LISTEN: We talk staying sane during COVID-19, happy news stories and an interview with Lottie Ryan

The latest episode of the Gosscast is out!

Although there are a lot of changes going on in the world right now we at Goss.ie are still powering through, and we are trying to keep things as normal as possible.

To help you through this strange time, this week Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation.

Plus we have an exclusive interview with new Dancing With The Stars winner Lottie Ryan, who talks frankly about what it was like dealing with so much online backlash during the series.

Plus we’re bringing you all the HAPPY news stories this week, so we have can focus on some positivity.

The Gosscast is available on on usual podcast channels:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: