Laura Whitmore shares message Caroline Flack sent her amid arrest scandal

The star was arrested and will be placed on trial in March of 2020

Laura Whitmore has shared the details of the text received from Caroline Flack before she nabbed the Love Island presenting gig.

Speaking on This Morning from within the Cape Town villa, Laura revealed she was grateful to have her new role – and that amid Caroline’s arrest saga, she took the time to wish Laura well.

“When Caroline stepped down she actually sent me a text message saying, ‘I really hope you get to do this series,'” she said.

She also revealed that she almost missed out on the chance to become the new host – as she was flying home to Ireland.

She was in the airport when she got the call from her agent about the role.

She explained: “It was just before Christmas, and I was flying back to Ireland because it was my mum’s birthday.”

“I was at the airport and I got a phone call from my agent saying, ‘Producers from ITV would like to meet with you in a few hours.'”

“I thought, ‘I’m at the airport for my mum’s birthday, I can’t make that meeting’.”

“Then I thought, ‘Hold on a second, I’ll ring up mammy’ and I said, ‘How would you feel if I came tomorrow instead of today?”

“She said that it was ok. So, thankfully, that’s why I’m here now.”