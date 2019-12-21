Laura Whitmore opens up about her ‘excitement’ to take over from Caroline Flack

"The last 24hrs have been a bit crazy!"

Laura Whitmore opens up about her ‘excitement’ to take over from Caroline...

Laura Whitmore has opened up about how “excited” she is to be the new host of Love Island.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram to share a statement about her new presenting gig.

The star will be taking the reins from Caroline Flack, after the Aftersun and Xtra Factor presenter was arrested.

“So the last 24hrs have been a bit crazy!” Laura wrote.

“Thank you for all the messages. 2020 is going to be a good year.”

Laura explained that she will still be maintaining her other professional commitments during her Love Island stint.

“I’m also excited that I’ll still be hosting my radio show on Sunday mornings on @bbc5live,” she said.

Yesterday, Laura posted to Instagram to share that she had been chosen as the series host.

“I will be hosting Love Island and Aftersun this series. Whhhhaa??? To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.”

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend.”

“We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

“I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”

She continued: “Above all, I am a massive fan of this show.”

“”I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love.”

“The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me…not a chance.”