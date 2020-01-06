The Irish presenter is packing up to head to South Africa

Laura Whitmore gives a sneak peek at her Love Island wardrobe

Laura Whitmore has given her followers a sneak peek at her Love Island wardrobe.

While fashion items worn by members of the Love Island cast are often coveted, the dresses worn by presenter Caroline Flack have also been a topic of interest for style spotters.

With Laura taking over Caroline’s role, her fashion choices are about to be placed in the limelight.

In a snap shared to Instagram of her “last minute packing” to travel to South Africa for the show, a rail of clothing can be seen in stunning pastel shades.

From baby pink to soft lavender and pops of yellow and red, Laura clearly isn’t afraid of injecting some colour into her Love Island looks.

When it comes to brands, Laura is known to be a fan of sustainable brands with an ethos – even donning a gown from Irish fashion rental platform Rag Revolution late last year.

A pair of white heeled boots can also be seen, alongside some pearl studded heels.

In the snap, Laura rocks a pair of sunglasses by the brand Polaroid, who regularly creates a Love Island collection in honour of the show.

Her personalised Love Island suitcase is also visible in the snap, emblazoned with the presenter’s name.

The new series of Love Island is due to kick off on January 12th.