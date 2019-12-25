Laura Whitmore FaceTime’s boyfriend Iain Sterling – as they spend Christmas apart

The presenter is back in Ireland after a whirlwind few weeks

Laura Whitmore has shared a sweet FaceTime with boyfriend Iain Sterling, as they spend Christmas apart.

The Bray native flew back to Ireland for the festive season, while her comedian beau spent time with his family in Scotland.

Taking to Instagram stories the duo shared snippets of their Facetime, which also showed Laura’s dog Mick on the screen.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the loved-up couple, Laura has just been confirmed as the new host of Love Island, while Iain has been preparing to jet to South Africa to narrate the show.

The former MTV host confirmed the news just this week that she will take over from Caroline Flack.