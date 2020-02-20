Laura Whitmore confronts paparazzi who asked her to ‘react’ to the death of Caroline Flack

"Iain filmed him and he didn’t like it."

Laura Whitmore confronts paparazzi who asked her to ‘react’ to the death...

Laura Whitmore has taken to Twitter to share a video of herself confronting a paparazzo who tried to take photos of her while asking her to “react” to the death of her friend Caroline Flack.

The footage was filmed by fellow Love Island crew member and Laura’s partner Iain Stirling.

According to a statement posted to Twitter by the presenter, while returning to South Africa for the filming of Love Island, Laura was followed in the airport by the photographer.

I asked the photographer to please stop taking pictures as I hadn’t seen my boyfriend since our friend passed away and we wanted some privacy pic.twitter.com/Yylse5K7o8 — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 20, 2020

In a statement, she said: “I landed in Cape Town this morning and it is the first time I’ve been with Iain since Caroline passed away.”

“It’s been really hard being apart. At the airport a photographer took pictures of us both and we tried to ignore it but he continued to follow us as we got coffee and left the building.”

“So I asked him would he stop as he had what he wanted. I said we were mourning a friend and could he allow us space.”

“He said ‘can you give me a reaction. It’s a public place and I can take pictures if I want.’”

“I have never courted the paparazzi but understand at work events it comes with the territory. But this morning was too much. Iain filmed him and he didn’t like it.”

Laura also posted a video of the confrontation, where she explained to the photographer that she was “upset” and did not want to discuss the death of her friend with a “stranger.”

Both Laura and Iain were close friends with Caroline, who died after taking her own life on February 15th in her London home.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 for emergency support, or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.