The couple began dating in December after bonding during rehearsals

Kevin Kilbane proposes to Dancing on Ice partner following whirlwind romance

Kevin Kilbane has proposed to his Dancing on Ice partner Brianne Delcourt following a whirlwind romance.

The former Republic of Ireland footballer and the professional skater started dating late last year, after they were partnered on Dancing on Ice.

The couple, who were eliminated from the competition over the weekend, are now engaged after Kevin popped the question while enjoying a romantic dinner at STK steakhouse.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Brianne shared a video of Kevin proposing, alongside the caption: “He couldn’t have been more perfect – I love you @kdkilbane77.”

She also shared a photo showing off her diamond engagement ring, and wrote: “He was worth the wait ❤️💋 Kev, you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world. You’re my fairytale ending 💍🙏.”

This isn’t the first time Brianne has had a romantic relationship with her Dancing On Ice celebrity partners.

The pro skater previously dated EastEnders stars Matt Lapinskas and Sam Attwater, as well as Corrie actor Danny Young, who was partnered with Frankie Poultney.

Meanwhile, Kevin has been single since he split from his wife Laura in 2011, which whom he shares two daughters, 16-year-old Elsie and 14-year-old Isla.