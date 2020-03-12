Keith Duffy posts touching tribute to daughter Mia on her 20th birthday

Keith Duffy has posted a touching tribute to his daughter Mia to celebrate her birthday.
The singer’s daughter, who was diagnosed with autism when she was a baby, turned 20 on Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, Keith shared a collage of photos, and wrote: “The nicest kindest human being On the planet @miad20001151 is 20 years old today!”
“What an amazing young lady I’m so so proud of you baby everyday you make me so proud.”
“May all your dreams come through Happy Birthday Mia,” he added.
Keith’s bandmate Ronan Keating then commented under the post: “Happy Birthday beautiful lady. All our love from the Keating clan.”
Keith’s wife Lisa Duffy also shared a sweet post to mark Mia’s 20th birthday.
She wrote: “Haven’t posted in so long but had to celebrate my gorgeous daughter @miad20001151 turning 20 today, she melts my heart, so proud of her, love you so much Mia.”
