Kate Middleton re-wears old favourite coat on second day of royal tour in Ireland

The Duchess is making efforts to be more sustainable

Kate Middleton re-wears old favourite coat on second day of royal tour...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the second day of their Royal Visit to Ireland with a visit to Jigsaw in Temple Bar.

Jigsaw is the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland, and the charity provides vital support to young people across a range of one-to-one, community, school and online services.

Kate re-wore one of her favourite coats for the occasion, an ivory double-breasted jacket from Reiss.

The Duchess first wore this coat back in 2007, and has worn it multiple times ever since.

Underneath her jacket, Kate wore a Slim Signature Polka-Dot Silk Shirt by Equipment, which retails at €310.

Kate paired black trousers with a new pair of black suede ankle boots by Russell & Bromley, which cost about €258.

To finish off the look, the Duchess wore a pair of silver shamrock dangle earrings, which are yet to be identified.

After visiting Jigsaw, Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to County Kildare where they will visit Savannah House, a residential facility run by Extern, a social justice charity.

Then, they will pay a visit to the Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Centre in Dunsany, County Meath to meet farmers and hear about pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland.

This evening, The Duke & Duchess will attend a reception hosted by the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Dublin.