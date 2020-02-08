Julian Benson set to perform his own charity single on Dancing With The Stars

Julian Benson set to perform his own charity single on Dancing With...

Julian Benson is set to release his own charity single, called ‘Cha Cha Boom’, under the name Captain Sparkle.

The single will raise much needed funds for The Julian Benson CF Foundation, which was set up by Julian in 2018 with a dual aim of providing a home-from-home for people with Cystic Fibrosis.

To mark the release of ‘Cha Cha Boom’, Julian will exclusively perform the track this Saturday (February 8th) live on Dancing with the Stars with the help of dance superstars Fly Youth.

Julian has had a career synonymous with dance and feels this is the perfect way to inspire people to get up and dance and get healthy.

Julian said: “I have been involved with dancing all of my life either dancing myself or choreographing others and now as a judge on Dancing with the Stars I hope I can inspire others to love dance as much as I do.”

“It’s such a fun and exhilarating way to get fit and hopefully this track will get people moving – put it on when you’re in the car on the way to work or dance around your bedroom while you’re getting ready to go out on a Friday night, it’s jivelicious.”

“One thing I can guarantee you is you will not be able to stop dancing, it’s Box Office Gold!”

You can download the single from iTunes straight after tonight’s show, and you can donate to the charity anytime by texting BUILD to 50300.

Texts cost €4. 100% of your donation goes to JBCFF across most network operators. Some operators apply VAT, which means a minimum of €3.60 will go to JBCFF. Service Provider: LikeCharity. Helpline: 076 6805278