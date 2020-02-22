Julian Benson forced to pull out of DWTS due to illness

RTÉ have confirmed that Julian Benson will miss this Sunday’s Dancing With The Stars, as he is unwell.

During his absence he will be replaced by guest judge and creative director Darren Bennett, who will sit on the panel alongside Brian Redmond and Loraine Barry.

Julian has missed a number of live shows since the show first premiered in 2017, due to his ongoing battle with cystic fibrosis.

Another celebrity will be voted off the show this weekend, after the dreaded dance off.

The bottom two couples will have to take to the dance floor for a second time, and it’s the judges who will decide whether they stay or go.

Tune in to DWTS this Sunday night at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.