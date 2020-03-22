Johnny Ward showcases singing skills in cheeky coronavirus parody song

He revealed that he was challenged to write a song about COVID-19

Irish actor Johnny Ward has showcased his vocal talents.

In a bid to entertain and bring humour to his social media following, the Fair City star put his own spin on Living Next Door to Alice by Smokie.

However, he changed some of the lyrics to suit the current coronavirus conscious climate thanks to a challenge he was set.

He replaced the words of Living Next Door to Alice with Living Next Door to COVID.

In the caption, he penned: “Living next door to Covid! Was set the challenge of writing a song about our current situation!”

“Well, here it is! Living next door to Covid. (Strangely a true story).”

The star is known for his vocals thanks to his stand out performance in Coppers: The Musical.

“Let’s lock up all the schools. Let’s panic shop for toilet roll and run around like fools,” he adapted the lyrics to say.

The actor is receiving huge praise for his uplifting content during the time of social distancing.