Johnny Ward and Emily Barker have SPLIT – three months after going public with their romance

Johnny Ward and Emily Barker have SPLIT – three months after going...

Johnny Ward and Emily Barker have called time on their romance, just three months after they finally went public as a couple.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the Fair City star confirmed they’re no longer together, and said he felt like they were “forced” into a relationship.

“The thing with myself and Emily, it was a bit blown out of all proportion,” he said.

“We went to an event last April as friends and just because my own relationship had broken down, people had put two and two together and got 2000.”

Johnny continued: “Then there was a fear of being seen together and I just said, ‘To hell; just go with it.’ And yes, stuff happened and when we did the DWTS tour it was great, but it was like this relationship was forced upon us.”

“In DWTS, Jesus, you are asked to do crazy things, to make out things are going on between you and your partner because it is a reality TV show as much as a dance contest.”

“I know Emily was made to make out like Aidan was the only single guy in the contest and yeah we were seeing each other, but there was nothing ever serious or set in stone,” he said.

“I live here and she lives over in Nottingham and she was pretty much forced by DWTS to come out and say that we were together.”

“But nothing was ever really official and I never really saw her during season four because she takes it so seriously and then it ended and she was gone.”

The news comes just weeks after Johnny and Emily opened up about their romance during their first joint radio interview.

