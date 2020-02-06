Johnny Depp set to produce documentary about Shane MacGowan’s life

The film will look at the life of the iconic Irish punk rocker

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is set to produce a documentary about the life of Shane MacGowan.

The Pogues singer has had a close relationship with the superstar for over 30 years, with Johnny attending his 2018 wedding to Victoria Mary Clarke.

Footage from the documentary, ‘Shane’, will be screened for the first time at the upcoming European Film Market at the end of February.

The film will use footage from the archives of the film’s director Julien Temple as well as contributions from collaborators, artists and his family.

The film is set to “reveal Shane’s true punk and poetic nature, culminating in his 60th birthday celebration where singers, movie stars and rock ’n roll outlaws gathered for a knees-up to remember.”

In a statement, Johnny Depp said: “Knowing Shane for 30 years, I am honoured to be producing the definitive film on both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the twentieth century.”

With Julien Temple adding: “It’s not the easiest thing to make a film about Shane MacGowan.”

“The nearest thing I can think of is one of those David Attenborough films. You set the camera traps. You wait and you wait, in the hope that one day the snow leopard will trigger them.”

“Then when you do actually capture the unique force of Shane’s personality, even for a moment on screen, you realise it was all worthwhile,” he said.

Produced in association with BBC Music and Warner Music Entertainment, the film will air on BBC Four in the future.