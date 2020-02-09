Jennifer Zamparelli STUNS in a look by an Irish designer on DWTS

Jennifer Zamparelli has paid homage to Irish design in a striking outfit on RTE’s Dancing With the Stars.
The radio DJ opted to wear a zingy pink blouse and matching trousers to present the show last night.
It was switch up week on the show, with the series making history by pairing up male/male and female/female dance partnerships.
For her role hosting the iconic episode, Jennifer rocked a pink look by Aoife Ireland.
The brand is the sustainable concept from Limerick native Aoife McNamara – who just one best designer at The Gossies.
Jennifer wore a head to toe look from Aoife Ireland, which included one of the collection’s signature silk blouses.
The statement blouse was teamed with tailored, highwaisted trousers.
Jennifer kept her hair and makeup sleek and simple, tucking her straight hair behind her ears and adding a red lip to her makeup look.